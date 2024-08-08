Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 8.56 Per Share

Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.56 ($0.11) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Samuel Heath & Sons’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Samuel Heath & Sons Stock Performance
LON HSM opened at GBX 325 ($4.15) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.22 million and a PE ratio of 955.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 280.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 296.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Samuel Heath & Sons has a 1-year low of GBX 250 ($3.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 430 ($5.50).
About Samuel Heath & Sons
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Samuel Heath & Sons
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Alphabet Stock: Why Now’s The Time To Be Greedy
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Reddit Stock Confirms More Upside Potential for Upcoming Quarters
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Rivian is Heading Back to $10 or Lower: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Samuel Heath & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samuel Heath & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.