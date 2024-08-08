Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Declares $2.25 Quarterly Dividend

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEBGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,095.57 on Thursday. Seaboard has a 52-week low of $2,955.33 and a 52-week high of $3,862.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

