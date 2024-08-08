Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-3.05 EPS.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho upgraded Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.33.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

