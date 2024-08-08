Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-3.05 EPS.
Shares of SEE stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.
Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.
