Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Sonoco Products’ Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SON)

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Sonoco Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SON. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $62,387,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 724,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,485,000 after buying an additional 371,096 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,275,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after buying an additional 300,697 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $8,507,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 5.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,580,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,275,000 after buying an additional 131,012 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.