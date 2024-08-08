Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.91, but opened at $13.96. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Semrush shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 22,405 shares traded.

Get Semrush alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Semrush

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

In other Semrush news, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 4,207 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 437,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,504.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Semrush news, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 4,207 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 437,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,504.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,433.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,372 shares of company stock valued at $800,691. Corporate insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Semrush by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Semrush by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Semrush by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semrush Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.