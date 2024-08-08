Share Repurchase Plan Declared by Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $13.90 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 0.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Tidewater Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of TDW opened at $84.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.88 and a 200 day moving average of $90.54. Tidewater has a fifty-two week low of $54.53 and a fifty-two week high of $111.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tidewater will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darron M. Anderson sold 1,750 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $178,692.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,153.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert Robotti sold 170,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.62, for a total transaction of $18,295,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,533,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,605,441.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darron M. Anderson sold 1,750 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $178,692.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,153.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,909 shares of company stock worth $54,277,485 in the last 90 days. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

