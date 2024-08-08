Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Shopify from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shopify from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.78.

SHOP opened at $63.87 on Thursday. Shopify has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.71, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

