Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 292.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shutterstock stock opened at $36.57 on Thursday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.44 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Insider Activity at Shutterstock

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $479,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,879.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Shutterstock news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $479,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,879.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes purchased 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,822.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 43,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

