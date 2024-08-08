Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $37.97, but opened at $35.38. Shutterstock shares last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 89,049 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.44 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jarrod Yahes acquired 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.35 per share, with a total value of $199,822.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 43,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,814.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $479,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,879.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes acquired 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.35 per share, with a total value of $199,822.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 43,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 469.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 906,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,761,000 after purchasing an additional 747,180 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at $21,242,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,184,000 after purchasing an additional 433,906 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 523,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,286,000 after purchasing an additional 374,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,214,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,647,000 after purchasing an additional 163,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

