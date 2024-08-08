Sidoti Csr Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for TrueBlue in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for TrueBlue’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TrueBlue Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32, a PEG ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.30). TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of TrueBlue

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 40.8% during the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,247,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,846,000 after purchasing an additional 361,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 3.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at $1,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.