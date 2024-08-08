Sigma Lithium (SGML) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 million. On average, analysts expect Sigma Lithium to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sigma Lithium Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ SGML opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. Sigma Lithium has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $39.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.