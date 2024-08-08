Simon Gibbins Acquires 5,005 Shares of discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) insider Simon Gibbins bought 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 612 ($7.82) per share, for a total transaction of £30,630.60 ($39,144.54).

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

Simon Gibbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Simon Gibbins purchased 4,237 shares of discoverIE Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 683 ($8.73) per share, with a total value of £28,938.71 ($36,982.38).

discoverIE Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LON:DSCV opened at GBX 626 ($8.00) on Thursday. discoverIE Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 586 ($7.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 816 ($10.43). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 700.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 717.60. The company has a market cap of £600.02 million, a PE ratio of 2,845.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.83.

discoverIE Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a GBX 8.25 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,454.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DSCV shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.16) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on DSCV

About discoverIE Group

(Get Free Report)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.