Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $74.45, but opened at $80.00. Skyline Champion shares last traded at $84.29, with a volume of 73,241 shares.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $627.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.39 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 7.24%. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,011.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $251,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 77,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 11.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.42.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.