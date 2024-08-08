SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $25.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s current price.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $71.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.52. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $186.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.