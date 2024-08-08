SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Susquehanna

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Susquehanna from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $71.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.04.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.54. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $186.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

