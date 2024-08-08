Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Insider Kristen Yen Sells 5,017 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) insider Kristen Yen sold 5,017 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $229,628.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kristen Yen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Kristen Yen sold 2,170 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $90,141.80.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

SLNO opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of -1.39. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $53.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.29). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLNO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

