SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Top Exchanges

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One SOLVE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market cap of $6.62 million and $119,646.51 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000825 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

