Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Sound Financial Bancorp Trading Up 4.2 %

SFBC opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.60. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

