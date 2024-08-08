Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $71.46, but opened at $64.31. Southwest Gas shares last traded at $66.86, with a volume of 29,978 shares.

The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Gas news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $200,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,995. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $36,054,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,059,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,110,000 after acquiring an additional 207,798 shares in the last quarter. 13D Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,374.2% in the 4th quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 113,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 105,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,117,000 after acquiring an additional 68,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 60,856 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.



