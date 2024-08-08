Sow Good (SOWG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect Sow Good to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Sow Good had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. On average, analysts expect Sow Good to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sow Good Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOWG opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.12. The company has a market cap of $163.79 million, a PE ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 2.01. Sow Good has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOWG shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Sow Good in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Sow Good from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.

