SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 76,340 shares.The stock last traded at $141.35 and had previously closed at $140.71.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

