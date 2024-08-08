Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Steelcase by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 520.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $182,613.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,216.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Steelcase news, SVP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 70,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $974,944.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $182,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,216.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,187 shares of company stock worth $2,410,861. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Steelcase Stock Performance

NYSE:SCS opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Articles

