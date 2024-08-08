Stephen Koseff Sells 5,823 Shares of Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Koseff sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of £135.25 ($172.84), for a total value of £787,560.75 ($1,006,467.41).

INVP stock opened at GBX 573 ($7.32) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 571.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 537.01. The company has a market cap of £3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 784.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. Investec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 429.60 ($5.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 620.50 ($7.93).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,520.55%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Investec Group from GBX 540 ($6.90) to GBX 660 ($8.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

