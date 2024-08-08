Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on WESCO International from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W cut WESCO International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $195.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.71.

WESCO International Price Performance

NYSE WCC opened at $149.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.74. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $122.30 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.06.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.27). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WESCO International news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $90,861.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $852,923.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 71.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 65.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter valued at about $463,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

