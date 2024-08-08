Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $102.56, but opened at $111.18. Sterling Infrastructure shares last traded at $105.82, with a volume of 12,207 shares.

The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $582.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 25,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 85.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 14.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

