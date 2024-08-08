Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Get Stingray Digitl alerts:

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Stingray Digitl in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Stingray Digitl Stock Performance

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$83.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$83.70 million.

Stingray Digitl Dividend Announcement

About Stingray Digitl

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

