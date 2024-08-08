Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Stingray Digitl in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS.
Stingray Digitl Stock Performance
Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$83.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$83.70 million.
Stingray Digitl Dividend Announcement
About Stingray Digitl
Leveraging our expertise in personal care electrical appliance industry, we aim to promote consumer lifestyles and drive the awareness of personal grooming. Through Pure Beauty, we principally engage in the sourcing and wholesaling of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stingray Digitl
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Alphabet Stock: Why Now’s The Time To Be Greedy
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Reddit Stock Confirms More Upside Potential for Upcoming Quarters
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Rivian is Heading Back to $10 or Lower: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.