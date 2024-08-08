Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) PT Raised to C$10.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RAY.A. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.67.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

RAY.A opened at C$7.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.49. The stock has a market cap of C$393.03 million, a PE ratio of -39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. Stingray Group has a twelve month low of C$4.21 and a twelve month high of C$8.54.

In other news, Senior Officer David Purdy bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.15 per share, with a total value of C$715,000.00. In other Stingray Group news, Senior Officer David Purdy acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.15 per share, with a total value of C$715,000.00. Also, insider Mavrik Corp. bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,001,000.00. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

