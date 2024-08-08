Stock Repurchase Plan Declared by MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Board of Directors

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
MarketAxess Stock Performance
MKTX opened at $229.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.21. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $192.42 and a twelve month high of $297.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $197.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MarketAxess Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.
