Stock Repurchase Plan Declared by MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Board of Directors

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX opened at $229.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.21. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $192.42 and a twelve month high of $297.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $197.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

