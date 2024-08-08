StockNews.com Downgrades Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) to Sell

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Get Omeros alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMER

Omeros Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. Omeros has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Omeros

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Omeros by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Omeros in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omeros by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Omeros by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.