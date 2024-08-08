StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ HWBK opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $145.71 million, a PE ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 0.56. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter worth $240,000. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.