StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TBNK has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.61. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $11.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

