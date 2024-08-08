StockNews.com Lowers A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AOS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.67.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AOS opened at $80.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.97. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $64.14 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 31.04%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald D. Brown 3,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 157.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 665.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 188.9% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

