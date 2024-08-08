Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.09 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Get Stride alerts:

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stride in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.05. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

LRN stock opened at $79.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.41. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $38.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth $77,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

