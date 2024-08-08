Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 402,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 1,159,920 shares.The stock last traded at $10.85 and had previously closed at $12.07.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 3.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.
