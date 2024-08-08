Summit Materials, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NYSE:SUM)

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Summit Materials in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Summit Materials’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of SUM opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.15. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48.

In related news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,240,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,561,000 after buying an additional 262,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,837,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,840 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,650,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,324,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 7.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,669,000 after purchasing an additional 241,757 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

