Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$62.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SU. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Suncor Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.89.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$53.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.38. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$0.18. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of C$12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.81 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.7081192 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total transaction of C$5,165,900.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

