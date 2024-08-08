Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Up 13.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.1% on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $14.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 3,134,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 8,445,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sunnova Energy International

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger 48,413 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 14,142,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,915,000 after buying an additional 5,118,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,568,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,782,000 after buying an additional 81,653 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after buying an additional 866,705 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after buying an additional 61,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3,168.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 574,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 556,563 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $916.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.38 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.