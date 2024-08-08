Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 16.8% After Earnings Miss

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.8% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $504.54 and last traded at $513.09. Approximately 9,247,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 8,216,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $616.94.

The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $890.00 to $650.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $921.46.

Insider Activity

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 10.4% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $799.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $836.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

