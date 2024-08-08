Susquehanna Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $130.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ABNB. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Airbnb from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.96.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.88.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 734,892 shares of company stock worth $109,326,124 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,164,000 after buying an additional 791,149 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $619,584,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

