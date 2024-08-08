Susquehanna Lowers Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $7.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDFN. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.19.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. Redfin has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.59 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Redfin by 282.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

