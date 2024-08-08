Sutter Gold Mining (SGM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sutter Gold Mining (CVE:SGM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Sutter Gold Mining (CVE:SGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$50.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.50 million.

Sutter Gold Mining stock opened at C$0.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. Sutter Gold Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.03.

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

