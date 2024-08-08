Synthetix One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23.81 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002186 BTC on major exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $410.62 million and $23.81 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

About Synthetix

Synthetix’s genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 328,193,104 coins and its circulating supply is 327,769,196 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

