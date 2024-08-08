Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer acquired 25,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.73 per share, with a total value of C$68,250.00.
Taseko Mines Price Performance
Shares of TSE:TKO opened at C$2.60 on Thursday. Taseko Mines Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Taseko Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
