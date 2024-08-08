TD Cowen Cuts Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target to $45.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $56.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,995,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,913,000 after purchasing an additional 91,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,943,000 after acquiring an additional 128,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,040,000 after acquiring an additional 73,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,994,000 after acquiring an additional 21,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 648,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,619,000 after acquiring an additional 48,590 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

