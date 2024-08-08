TD Securities Increases Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$44.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GWO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$43.56.

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$39.52 on Wednesday. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$37.06 and a twelve month high of C$45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 37.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.71. The firm has a market cap of C$36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.25%.

In other news, Director Olivier Desmarais sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.88, for a total value of C$42,065.52. Insiders own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

