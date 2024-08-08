Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

VIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 1,157,304 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,601,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 725,072 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth about $6,208,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,917,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after buying an additional 532,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 523,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 236,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

