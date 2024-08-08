TELUS (TSE:T) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on T. CIBC lowered their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

Shares of T stock opened at C$22.58 on Tuesday. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$20.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.0009001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

