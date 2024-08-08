Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $48.60, but opened at $45.79. Tempur Sealy International shares last traded at $46.44, with a volume of 167,849 shares traded.

The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 23.8% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 35.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average is $51.17.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

