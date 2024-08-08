Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TS. Morgan Stanley cut Tenaris from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $27.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Tenaris had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Tenaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1,486.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

