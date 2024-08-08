Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.15, but opened at $24.75. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Teradata shares last traded at $24.46, with a volume of 81,952 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TDC. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,332,000. M&G Plc grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 2,920.3% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,183,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,492 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,998,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 616.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 617,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,874,000 after buying an additional 531,440 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,841,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,898,000 after buying an additional 377,761 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

